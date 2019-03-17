Ronda Rousey Reveals New ‘Break Kayfabe’ T-Shirts

– WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey recently garnered a lot of controversy over her recent “shoot comments,” and now she’s promoting them with some new limited edition t-shirts. Ronda Rousey is selling some new “Break Kayfabe” t-shirts on her official website, and she’s promoting them on her Twitter account, which you can see below.

One t-shirt reads “Break Kayfabe” on the front. Another new “limited edition” t-shirt that she’s selling reads, “Restricted: Under 17 requires accompanying mark or adult guardian. No respect for the business, breaks kayfabe, violence and language.”

The caption on the tweet from Rousey reads, “Do you Break Kayfabe and send marks into a tweeting rage?? Then your conduct may be Rated Rowdy! Avoid offending the easily offended by warning them off with one of these @RRouseydotcom limited edition T-shirt’s!!!!”