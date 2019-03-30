wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Breaks Record As Champion, Seth Rollins Reflects On Money in the Bank Cash-In

March 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey WWE Raw 2-18-19

– Ronda Rousey has officially surpassed Alexa Bliss as the longest-reigning RAW Women’s champion of all time. Alexa Bliss had the record at 223 days, but Rousey is now at 224. Bliss however, has the most combined days as champion, with 396.

– Seth Rollins reflected on his Money in the Bank cash-in on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 31 on Twitter. He wrote:

Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins

