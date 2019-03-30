wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Breaks Record As Champion, Seth Rollins Reflects On Money in the Bank Cash-In
– Ronda Rousey has officially surpassed Alexa Bliss as the longest-reigning RAW Women’s champion of all time. Alexa Bliss had the record at 223 days, but Rousey is now at 224. Bliss however, has the most combined days as champion, with 396.
– Seth Rollins reflected on his Money in the Bank cash-in on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 31 on Twitter. He wrote:
I’ve had this in my office for nearly 4 years for a very specific reason. It’s a reminder of where I’ve been, but more importantly of where I want to be. In 8 days the world finally gets the right version of this fight. Redemption is upon us. Let’s take it back. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/6zFr14ljgX
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 30, 2019
