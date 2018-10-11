Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Calls The Bellas ‘Untrustworthy Bitches,’ Sami Zayn Excited For Rey Mysterio’s Return, Mickie James Celebrates Anniversary of He Raw Debut

October 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
TMZ caught up with Ronda Rousey and asked her about the attack from the Bella Twins on Monday’s Raw. She’s not thrilled…

“Nikki Bella, Brie Bella … they’re a bunch of untrustworthy bitches. The most respectful thing for me to do is to go out and beat her right away, right? So, I’m not gonna be respectful.”

– Sami Zayn posted the following on Twitter, commenting on Rey Mysterio’s WWE return…

– Yesterday, Mickie James celebrated 13 years since she showed up on Raw for the first time…

