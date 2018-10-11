wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Calls The Bellas ‘Untrustworthy Bitches,’ Sami Zayn Excited For Rey Mysterio’s Return, Mickie James Celebrates Anniversary of He Raw Debut
TMZ caught up with Ronda Rousey and asked her about the attack from the Bella Twins on Monday’s Raw. She’s not thrilled…
“Nikki Bella, Brie Bella … they’re a bunch of untrustworthy bitches. The most respectful thing for me to do is to go out and beat her right away, right? So, I’m not gonna be respectful.”
– Sami Zayn posted the following on Twitter, commenting on Rey Mysterio’s WWE return…
I can't wait to wrestle this man. https://t.co/iL6yrgeUC7
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 10, 2018
– Yesterday, Mickie James celebrated 13 years since she showed up on Raw for the first time…
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @cakebycourtney for helping celebrate my 13 year @wwe anniversary today with this adorable cake. October 10, 2005 I made my first entrance into a Wwe ring… and what a journey it’s been. Honored to be doing something I love for so long. Big thanks to all my fans who supported me over these years. What's been your favorite wrestling memory of mine? #wwe #wwediva #cakes #womenswrestling #anniversary #celebration #rainbow