Ronda Rousey Calls Herself The Kayfabe Killer In New Twitter Post

As we previously reported, Ronda Rousey took a shot at WWE fans and said that they are ungrateful, before referring to wrestling as ‘fake fights.’ This drew the ire of several WWE stars, including Alexa Bliss and Lana.

Rousey has responded to her critics on Twitter, calling herself the ‘Kayfabe Killer’.

She wrote: “Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling ‘fake fights for fun’ has never been in a REAL fight. While you all are tip toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers’ huge soft egos – no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you’re insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism. Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession – but do you know what would happen if you got into 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead.”