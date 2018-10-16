wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Calls Nikki Bella a Name Dropper, Natalya Says Raw Needs Sasha Banks, Xavier Woods Wants Tyler Breeze To Come To Smackdown
– Following their promo on last night’s WWE Raw, Ronda Rousey responded to Nikki Bella’s Instagram post, calling her a name dropper…
In response to your post @rondarousey You may think I’m a “DNB” but that’s because you been here for what maybe 20 RAW’s? I’ve been here for almost 12 years. Since day one I have wanted change for the women at WWE. This “DNB” has been in the ring with Victoria, Natalya, Krissy Vaine, Shantelle Malawski, Taryn Terrell, Brooke Adams, Michelle McCool, Layla, Vickie Guerrero, Melina, Mickie James, Maria, Katie Lea, Jillian Hall, Maryse, Alicia Fox, Gail Kim, Candice Michelle, Beth Phoenix, Rosa Mendes, Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly, Awesome Kong, Naomi, Cameron, Eva Marie, Jojo, Summer Rae, Kaitlyn, Tamina, AJ Lee, Paige, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Riott Squad and more. I defended a championship for 301 days. I have executive produced and starred in two reality shows, one about women’s wrestling, while on the road wrestling. I even broke my neck for this business. So if you want to talk about a “DNB” look at yourself, because in this Evolution of women’s wrestling, you’re the “DNB” #bellalution #evolution video edit by @xoxocharlotteflairxoxo
In response to your post @thenikkibella – There’s a big difference to being present and being useful. Mentioning your name with with respected names doesn’t make you respectable. It makes you a name dropper. And name drop you do! You drop so many names it amazes me you ever could hold them all in your pea sized brain in the first place. You were GIVEN a title, you were GIVEN a show, you were GIVEN a producer credit (I’m sure you have no clue what a producer actually does) the only thing in your whole life you’ve worked to earn is a really Rowdy ass whoopin. And come Oct 28th at #Evolution you’ll finally deserve what you receive. #RondaVsBella #DNB #DoNothingBellas #DontbeaDNB
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks were interviewed backstage and spoke about Sasha Banks’ return…
EXCLUSIVE: It's hugs all around for @NatbyNature, @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE after #Raw!
– Xavier Woods posted the following on Twitter; he wants Tyler Breeze to come to Smackdown…
Ill keep saying it until I'm blue in the face (and that's not happening anytime soon…) @BaronCorbinWWE please give us @MmmGorgeous https://t.co/U8zCPA3DbM
