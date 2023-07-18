wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Challenges Shayna Baszler For Match At WWE SummerSlam
Ronda Rousey has issued the challenge to Shayna Baszler for a match at WWE SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Rousey appeared in the upper deck of the arena after Baszler defeated Nikki Cross and cut a promo in which she took shots at Baszler. Baszler called herself a better version of Rousey and challenged her to a fight, to which Rousey said that she would get the match set for SummerSlam. Baszler agreed to the match, though the bout has not officially been added to the card yet.
WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 5th in Detroit and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
Who won the war of words on the microphone tonight on #WWERaw?@RondaRousey and @QosBaszler are bringing the 🔥🔥🔥! pic.twitter.com/BMSutyOdGc
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2023
