Ronda Rousey Challenges Shayna Baszler For Match At WWE SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey has issued the challenge to Shayna Baszler for a match at WWE SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Rousey appeared in the upper deck of the arena after Baszler defeated Nikki Cross and cut a promo in which she took shots at Baszler. Baszler called herself a better version of Rousey and challenged her to a fight, to which Rousey said that she would get the match set for SummerSlam. Baszler agreed to the match, though the bout has not officially been added to the card yet.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 5th in Detroit and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.