– Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch sat down with ESPN and discussed their upcoming WrestleMania 35 main event. Each lady was asked what being in the main event of WrestleMania means to them. Here’s what they had to say:

Charlotte Flair: “It’s about building my own legacy because I have big shoes to fill. Growing up, watching Torrie Wilson and Trish (Stratus) and Lita, I just didn’t see myself in that light. I thought, ‘I could do all those moves’ but I didn’t see myself as a diva or a model. So, here I am, seven years later, my little brother realized this was a dream of mine and opened the doors for me and realized I could believe in myself. Here I am, main eventing WrestleMania and my little brother never saw me wrestle. I am continuing a legacy while building my own. Main eventing WrestleMania is about family. We’re going to prove to the world in a male dominated industry that we’re all equal now. That is the most important message.”

Ronda Rousey: “I came in there my first year, my first match last year at WrestleMania and stole the show. I knew in that moment that I could headline WrestleMania. It’s hard to believe that I went from debuting last year to the main event this year. I’m not surprised anymore by anything. I’ve learned to stop doubting my own ability to be great and stop feeling guilty for my own confidence. Nothing is too ridiculous. No goal is too high.”

Becky Lynch: “It is the most incredible, humbling feeling in the entire world because, on one hand, what happens after you achieve all your life goals? You have to come up with some new ones. Even the fact, everything about this feels so synchronistic and so meant to be. Even the fact that New York was the first state I ever came to when I came to America. Very grateful that this girl that was failing PE at 15, has somehow become the best sports entertainer in the entire world. So much that they couldn’t deny her the main event at WrestleMania.”