Ronda Rousey Makes Charlotte Flair Say ‘I Quit,’ Wins Smackdown Women’s Title at WrestleMania Backlash (Clips)

Ronda Rousey is the new Smackdown Women’s Champion after she forced Charlotte Flair to say “I Quit” at WrestleMania Backlash. Rousey defeated Flair at tonight’s show in an I Quit match when she applied an armbar through a chair that Flair planned to use on Rousey. Flair submitted and said the words, giving Rousey the win and title.

The win marks Rousey’s first Smackdown Women’s Championship win, and ends Flair’s sixth reign at 199 days. Flair’s reign began when she and Becky Lynch exchanged titles at the October 22nd, 2021 episode of Smackdown due to the WWE Draft.

Our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash here.