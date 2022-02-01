wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey To Choose WrestleMania Opponent On This Week’s WWE Smackdown
January 31, 2022
Ronda Rousey delayed her choice of WrestleMania opponent on Raw, noting that she’ll announce her decision on Friday’s Smackdown. Monday night’s show saw Rousey come out for the main event segment and confront Becky Lynch, who she took down with an armdrag before announcing she’d make her decision on Friday’s show:
Who's it going to be for @RondaRousey at #WrestleMania?#WWERaw @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/WTh71zWEwg
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022
"You'll get my answer THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown!"@RondaRousey lets #WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE know the latest on her #WrestleMania decision. pic.twitter.com/rcygU3SWJA
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022
