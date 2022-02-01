wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey To Choose WrestleMania Opponent On This Week’s WWE Smackdown

January 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

Ronda Rousey delayed her choice of WrestleMania opponent on Raw, noting that she’ll announce her decision on Friday’s Smackdown. Monday night’s show saw Rousey come out for the main event segment and confront Becky Lynch, who she took down with an armdrag before announcing she’d make her decision on Friday’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Ronda Rousey, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading