Ronda Rousey Claims She Never Said She Wouldn’t Return To Fighting

In an interview with ESPN Radio’s Golic and Wingo today (via MMA Junkie), Ronda Rousey denied claims that she said she was done with fighting in MMA, claiming she never said it. The two then had an awkward exchange in which Golic asked if she wanted to travel back in time to compete in UFC again and she said she couldn’t do that. You can see the full interview below. Some have stated she simply misunderstood the question, as Golic meant to ask if that in time, she would like to return to UFC.

Meanwhile, PWInsider has more highlights from the interview. Rousey praised WWE’s roster, saying what they do is more like fight choreography in movies than MMA. She mentioned in the hammer scene in Oldboy, they had to rehearse it for weeks and it took three takes to get right. WWE’s roster do that kind of thing every night and after a quick conversation. She said if she hadn’t been on a film set, she wouldn’t understand how amazing WWE stars are.

She said WWE training is rougher and she’s able to be rougher on her body, because she doesn’t have to train herself like she does for MMA. The conversation turned to Floyd Mayweather going into MMA, which she said wasn’t a good idea because he wouldn’t be a good MMA fighter.

It went back to WWE and she said that everyone has gone out of their way to help her behind-the-scenes. She said her list of allies is getting smaller but she has Kurt Angle on her side. She says there a lot of people who have devoted their lives to WWE and so she understands why they’re wary of her, but she’s working hard. She said yesterday was the first time everything felt routine for her. Rousey said she didn’t know what fans could expect for Wrestlemania as every day is a new experience for her.