WWE News: Ronda Rousey Congratulates Natalya On Big Raw Win, New WWE 2k19 DLC Moves Pack Released

Following Natalya's big win on last night's WWE Raw, Ronda Rousey congratulated Natalya

– 2K issued the following on the latest downloadable content for the WWE 2K video game…

2K announced the New Moves Pack DLC for WWE 2K19 is now available for purchase, enabling players to explore more than 50 new in-game moves from top WWE, NXT and 205 Live Superstars.

Available for use with all WWE Superstars and MyPLAYER creations, new moves for dishing out punishment inside the virtual squared circle include the following:

· Atomic Drop into Double Leg Combo (made popular by WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy);

· Exploder vs. Opponent on the Apron (made popular by NXT Superstar Tyler Bate);

· Slingshot X-Factor (made popular by 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali);

· Assisted Twist of Fate, Avalanche Splash & Side Effect Combo and the Senton & Leg Drop Combo (made popular by WWE Superstars Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt).

The WWE 2K19 New Moves Pack is available now for $3.99. In addition, the Rising Stars Pack – including some of the hottest rising WWE, NXT and 205 Live Superstars – will release in early 2019.