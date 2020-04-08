Ronda Rousey Cooks Breakfast Burritos With Gordon Ramsay (Video)

– Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay released a new cooking vlog where he and former Raw women’s champion, Ronda Rousey, cook some homemade breakfast burritos using beef and eggs Rousey brought from her own farm. You can check out that video,. which was filmed last February, below.

