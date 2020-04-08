wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Cooks Breakfast Burritos With Gordon Ramsay (Video)
April 8, 2020 | Posted by
– Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay released a new cooking vlog where he and former Raw women’s champion, Ronda Rousey, cook some homemade breakfast burritos using beef and eggs Rousey brought from her own farm. You can check out that video,. which was filmed last February, below.
In February, WWE and former UFC’er Ronda Rousey joined Gordon in his kitchen to bring the heat…fire alarms and all! This week Ronda’s brought Gordon gifts for her farm to make a delicious breakfast burrito with kobe beef and duck eggs! There’s a few surprises in store including a wrestling match you never know you needed! It’s a Scrambled you won’t forget.
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Says There Was Talk of Him Ending The Undertaker’s Wrestlemania Streak
- Jim Cornette Slams Firefly Funhouse Match, Assumes John Cena Did It Because He’s Not Coming Back, Says ‘The Business is Done’
- Triple H Is Looking at the Long Game in NXT’s Ratings Battle, Hypes Killer Kross’ NXT Arrival
- Jim Cornette on Triple H Saying He’d Still Be An Executive If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie, Saying He Became ‘Booker’ After Cornette & Vince Russo Left