Ronda Rousey Criticizes WWE Women’s Tag Team Division, Calls Out Damage CTRL

In a post on Twitter, Ronda Rousey took a shot at the WWE women’s tag team division, specifically the champions, Damage CTRL. She has teased a move to the division in the past.

She wrote: “Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here?”