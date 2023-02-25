wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Criticizes WWE Women’s Tag Team Division, Calls Out Damage CTRL
In a post on Twitter, Ronda Rousey took a shot at the WWE women’s tag team division, specifically the champions, Damage CTRL. She has teased a move to the division in the past.
She wrote: “Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here?”
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 25, 2023
