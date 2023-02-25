wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey Criticizes WWE Women’s Tag Team Division, Calls Out Damage CTRL

February 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Ronda Rousey Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Ronda Rousey took a shot at the WWE women’s tag team division, specifically the champions, Damage CTRL. She has teased a move to the division in the past.

She wrote: “Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here?

