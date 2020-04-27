wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey & D-Von Talk Cat Zingano Fight, Aleister Black & Zelina Vega Q&A, Austin Creed Fortnite
April 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Ronda Rousey and D-Von Dudley discussed Rousey fighting Cat Zingano at UFC 184, the build to it, and more.
– Austin Creed and his buddy, NFL Pro Bowler Mike Daniels, teamed up with some friends for some crazy times in a Twitch Rivals: SuperGames tournament of Fortnite.
– Here’s the latest Q&A with Aleister Black and Zelina Vega.
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Says People Aren’t Happy With How Vince McMahon’s Doing Business, Hopes AEW Cancels Double or Nothing If Pandemic Doesn’t Improve
- Arn Anderson On Why Dolph Ziggler’s Never Been a Top Guy, Being Too Outspoken, Says Ziggler Will Walk Away One Day
- Son of Rick Steiner Signed to Baltimore Ravens, Scott Steiner Uses Steiner Math to Explain Why It’s a Great Pick
- Backstage Rumor On Why Vince McMahon Acted As He Did On Smackdown