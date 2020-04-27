wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey & D-Von Talk Cat Zingano Fight, Aleister Black & Zelina Vega Q&A, Austin Creed Fortnite

April 27, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Ronda Rousey

– Ronda Rousey and D-Von Dudley discussed Rousey fighting Cat Zingano at UFC 184, the build to it, and more.

– Austin Creed and his buddy, NFL Pro Bowler Mike Daniels, teamed up with some friends for some crazy times in a Twitch Rivals: SuperGames tournament of Fortnite.

– Here’s the latest Q&A with Aleister Black and Zelina Vega.

