wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Defeats Nikki Bella in Evolution Main Event (Pics, Video)
– Ronda Rousey is still the Raw Women’s Champion after WWE Evolution. Rousey defeated Nikki Bella, who had help from her sister Brie, to retain her championship in the main event. Pics and video from the match are below.
Our WWE Evolution report is here.
