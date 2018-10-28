Quantcast

 

Ronda Rousey Defeats Nikki Bella in Evolution Main Event (Pics, Video)

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey Evolution

– Ronda Rousey is still the Raw Women’s Champion after WWE Evolution. Rousey defeated Nikki Bella, who had help from her sister Brie, to retain her championship in the main event. Pics and video from the match are below.

Our WWE Evolution report is here.

