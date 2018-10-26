Ronda Rousey Defends WWE Running The Crown Jewel Event

Ronda Rousey recently spoke with TMZ, and defended WWE running the Crown jewel event in Saudi Arabia…

“I’m a 2-time Olympian, so I’m an idealist when it comes to sports. Nowhere else in the world would some man from Iraq and a little girl from Venice Beach be respecting each other and sharing space. And, I think that sports is where we really find that common ground with each other, and, I think that pulling out of the ‘Crown Jewel’ would be the wrong move because I think that this is an opportunity to be able to share our cultures, and to define what we have in common and in times especially when, you know, times of adversity between two countries that’s the absolute wrong time to be able to pull away. I think that’s the time for us to be able to find what we have in common and be able to understand each other more.”