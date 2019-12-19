wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Demonstrates Judo Technique in Dojo Vlog, Steve Austin Has Beer Bash for His Birthday, Top 10 NXT Moments
December 19, 2019
– Ronda Rousey released a new dojo vlog for her YouTube channel. The new video shows her teaching a traditional Kosoto Gake Judo Throw. You can check out that video below.
– WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrated his birthday yesterday, turning 55 years old. He shared a video on Twitter where he thanked the fans for the birthday messages and had a little beer bash. You can check out that clip below.
THANK YOU!! pic.twitter.com/i0YDosmreh
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) December 19, 2019
– WWE released a new Top 10 video for this week’s edition of NXT on the USA Network. That video is available below.
