WWE News: Ronda Rousey Demonstrates Judo Technique in Dojo Vlog, Steve Austin Has Beer Bash for His Birthday, Top 10 NXT Moments

– Ronda Rousey released a new dojo vlog for her YouTube channel. The new video shows her teaching a traditional Kosoto Gake Judo Throw. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrated his birthday yesterday, turning 55 years old. He shared a video on Twitter where he thanked the fans for the birthday messages and had a little beer bash. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video for this week’s edition of NXT on the USA Network. That video is available below.