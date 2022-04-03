Ronda Rousey Denies Rumors That She Was Angry Over Not Headlining WrestleMania 38

– WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is denying rumors that she was angry about not headlining WrestleMania 38: Night 1. It was mentioned by Bryan Alvarez on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that someone was “not happy” that the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Rousey and Charlotte Flair not closing out last night’s show. Rousey had mentioned during her appearance on Ellen last week that she was going to be main eventing WrestleMania again this year.

Additionally, Bryan Alvarez also reported on the latest Bryan & Vinny Show that Rousey was “furious” after finding out her WrestleMania match would not be going on last. Also, Alvarez reported that he was told by someone close to Rousey that she was so angry over the matter, she walked out of Friday’s WWE Hall of Fame 2022 Ceremony. Apparently, “cooler heads prevailed,” and Rousey returned to work her match with Charlotte Flair last night.

The impromptu No Holds Barred Match between Kevin Owens and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin ultimately went on last for Night 1. It ended up being Austin’s first official match in 19 years. Rousey and Flair worked in the co-main event slot for last night’s show in their title match. Flair won the match via pinfall.

It appears Ronda Rousey has gotten wind of the rumors that she was apparently not happy about her match going on second-to-last for the Saturday night portion of WrestleMania 38 in a post on Twitter, earlier today, which you can read below:

“I don’t know where these ‘reports’ come from but it was an absolute honor to perform under Steve Austin at Wrestlemania in Texas-I wasn’t a hall of fame because I have a six-month-old baby I had to put to sleep early. People are literally creating drama out of thin air.”

Rousey returned to WWE earlier this year, winning the women’s Rumble match at Royal Rumble 2022. She opted to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s title at WrestleMania 38.