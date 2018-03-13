Ronda Rousey Discusses Her Move to WWE, Says She’s Happy & Excited

– Ronda Rousey recently appeared on Ellen, and spoke about her move to WWE (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Describing WWE: “WWE, I describe it as a live TV show about a wrestling tournament where everyone does their own stunts,” Rousey said. “It’s not fake fighting, it’s scripted. So when I got slapped across the face [by Stephanie McMahon on RAW], that was a real slap, there’s no real way to fake that.”

Would She Go Back to UFC?: “I’m just doing what I enjoy and WWE is what I enjoy right now.”

On Her WrestleMania Match: “I can’t think of the last time I was so excited for anything, [where] I’m like really looking forward to it.”