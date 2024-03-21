Ronda Rousey Says She Doesn’t Intend To Return To WWE

Ronda Rousey says she has no intent on making a return to the WWE ring. Rousey has been away from the company since she lost to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023. She has a new book, Our Fight, releasing on April 4th in which she is deeply critical of Vince McMahon and in a new interview with Never Before Told promoting the book, she was asked what kind of backstage information fans would learn from the book.

“How much of an absolute shit show it is at the WWE because they can’t hold the story over my head and hold me hostage with my own career,” Rousey replied (per Fightful). “I don’t need anything from them and I don’t intend on going back, so I can say everything that I think and feel while everybody else is still held captive by their organization.”

Rousey had two runs with the Smackdown Women’s Championship, one with the Raw Women’s Championship and one with the Women’s Tag Team Championship during her two stints in the company.