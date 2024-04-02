Ronda Rousey Doubts WWE Return Short of ‘Drastic’ Change

Ronda Rousey says she doesn’t see a WWE return in the cards unless there are major changes in their situation. Rousey exited WWE after SummerSlam 2023 and she said during an interview with Good Morning America that she doesn’t see a concern as likely. You can see a couple highlights below, per Fightful:

On why she left the company: “It’s just not a lifestyle I can continue while being a mom. I was on the road 18 months with my baby and that was nothing we could sustain forever.”

On a potential return: “Not unless things drastically change with how things are run there. I highly doubt it.”