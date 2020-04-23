wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Unboxes Dragon Ball Z Jacket, Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, New WWE Shop Items
– Ronda Rousey unboxed a new Dragon Ball Z jacked in her latest YouTube video. You can see the video below, which is the third in her “What Did I Get Myself Into” series:
– WWE Shop has added a new Triple H 25th Year Collection, which feature a chalk Line jacket and Signature Series WWE Championship. Also added was a commemorative plague for the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match.
– The latest UpUpDownDown video features the latest in their Battle of the Brands series, described as follows:
The rivalry between Austin Creed and Tyler Breeze is world-famous, but have the two General Managers come to a begrudging respect for each other to the point of trading secrets of the game? And after Raw broke up SmackDown’s winning streak last time, how will Creed look to recover against Breeze?
