Ronda Rousey Has Been Enjoying Her Non-Title Run, Says She Doesn’t Need Title Feuds

Ronda Rousey may not be in the title hunt at the moment on Smackdown, but she says she’s okay with that. Rousey has been away from the title for a short while after she lost her rematch to Liv Morgan at WWE Summerslam, instead being involved in a feud against WWE management and specifically Adam Pearce. Rousey talked about the matter on a recent gaming stream, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On if she sees another title reign in her future: “Definitely, I guess. But also, I feel like I don’t need it. I have been liking my non-title run because Roddy Piper never really needed the titles to make him great.”

On enjoying having feuds beyond those for the title: “I enjoy not having all my stories be dependent on the title and just having more storylines out there for the women. Everything for the women almost always involves the title and a lot of men have non-title storylines all the time. I’m happy to take some non-title storylines to give more storylines to the women in total. I like it.”