Ronda Rousey is Excited For Her ‘Dream Match’ Against Sasha Banks

– Ronda Rousey posted a new video to her YouTube account discussing her upcoming Royal Rumble match and more. Highlights (per Wrestling Inc) and the video are below:

On Sasha Banks: “Everyone always asked me what is my dream match and I always say, Sasha Banks. I think a lot of women have had their best match with Sasha. More people in the women’s division have had their best matches with Sasha, I think more than anyone else in my opinion. I’ve always been really excited about the potential she could really bring out of me. Up until this point, I didn’t think I was ready at the level where I could fully take advantage of the opportunity of being told to have a match with her.”

On her match with Banks: “I’m super excited! I’m really super excited! When I found out, Oh, I marked out super hard, I did. I was being like, ‘Don’t be a mark on Sasha,’ which I’m totally like a mark on her sometimes. It’s gonna be awesome. … This is my dream match and I’m so excited. One reason why I’m really excited to have a match with Sasha is just there’s so many things that only me and her can be able to do. Very, very small and very, very durable is not a very common combination. There’s certain things with Nia that I can only do with Nia because she’s so much bigger and stronger than me. There’s so many things with Sasha that I will be able to do with her because of how athletic and just knowledgeable of wrestling she is. I’m really excited because I’m going to learn so much. I’m just gonna be so much better in the ring for having absorbed everything that I can from her. We’re both faces, you don’t really get to work with each other. I’ve been able to watch her a lot and be in some tag-team matches with her and try to absorb things that way, but it’s different. You learn things different, moving around with somebody. I’m excited to see what the promotion for this match is gonna be like. I would really like to bring the Four Horsewomen into the discussion because it needs to be addressed and it hasn’t been, so far. I think it’s a point of contention for all of us and everyone involved is just bursting with things to say. And I think this is finally the time to get some of it out.”

On her match with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34: “I can’t believe that I had my first match ever, I had no clue what the hell I was doing. I had to perfectly memorize and to walk through every single moment of the match, which was at WrestleMania. I feel like that was a whole person almost you know it’s so crazy. I’ve been completely immersed in this culture and it was like going to a different country and learning a new language. It’s like if you just move to Spain and you don’t speak any Spanish and then eight years later you better know how to speak Spanish.”