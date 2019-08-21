Ronda Rousey Explains How She Almost Lost Her Finger

Ronda Rousey released a new video today in which she explained how she nearly lost her finger on the set of the FOX series 911. She did give some detail in an Instagram post but provided more in the video. Here are highlights:

On her bad luck with planning a vacation: “I’m starting to have the feeling that every time me and Trav plan a vacation I end up in another cast. So, at first I thought I meant like, a cast like on my hand, and a figurative cast, like the cast of 911. Because after Wrestlemania, we planned two trips and I ended up in a cast and couldn’t go. And we planned a trip for us and the boys to go to Hawaii and then I got cast in 911 so I couldn’t go.”

On what happened: “And then I was shooting 911 down at the tanks they filmed Titanic in down in Mexico and we have this really great anniversary trip planned for afterward…and first take of the day. All I had to do pretty much was open up this boat door and step out, I had like lines and all this stuff, whatever. I guess I was just a little bit too short to push the boat door all the way to the top so I kind of had to give it a little bit of an oomph, like a push. And it either stalled at the top and came down or it bounced back and came down but it was staying up enough for me to turn my back on it and stepped out the boat door slammed down.”

On the injury: “I thought I just like, jammed my nail, you know how people usually jam their fingers in doors, it bruises their nails. And I was thinking like, ‘Ouch. Fuck.’ And then: ‘Don’t be a pussy. Just finish the scene.’ I finished the scene, I had like all these lines and stuff, I was throwing things off the boat…and then I looked down and I was like, ‘Oh.’ I tell the director, turning towards him and I’m like, ‘You guys aren’t going to like this, but my finger is no longer attached to my finger.’ And they’re like, ‘What?’ And I looked down and my finger was barely hanging on. […] My bone was visible and everything. I remember looking down and like, ‘Oh I lost my finger.’ So I had to get rushed to a hospital via ambulance.”

On how she’s doing now: “This is actually really cool, but I have 50% of my range of motion back already. I could move it more but I’m not supposed to bend my wrist back because I guess it puts pressure on the tendon repair. I’m healing up really fast. I appreciate everybody’s concern but I’m 100% fine. Just a little bit bummed that my vacation plans are derailed once again.”

