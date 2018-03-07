WWE News: Ronda Rousey Explains The Moves She Used To Take Out The Authority, Smackdown Social Score, New UpUpDownDown

– Ronda Rousey posted the following on Twitter, showing off the Judo moves she recently used on the Authority…

– Last night’s WWE Smackdown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Bachelor. Smackdown had a total of 1.085 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week (58,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 934,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 92,000 unique interactions on Twitter). This is down from last week’s episode, which had a total of 1.263 million interactions (69,000 interactions on Facebook, 1.052 million interactions on Instagram and 142,000 interactions on Twitter). [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Here is new video from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel with Woods, Big E and Becky Lynch taking on Renee Young, Rusev and Kofi Kingston in a game of Street Fighter V.