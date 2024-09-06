Ronda Rousey Recalls Facing Alexa Bliss In WWE While Bliss Was Injured

Ronda Rousey had a feud with Alexa Bliss while the latter was injured, and she looked back on those matches in a recent interview. Rousey and Bliss did battle in August of 2018 over the Raw Woman’s Championship, and she talked about the feud in an interview with Ring the Belle. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On facing Bliss while the latter was injured: “At the time I was like, oh, well, maybe they’re just trying to make me be a better wrestler, and make me sell for someone who’s as big as my leg and make it convincing. And really it just came down to the fact that Vince didn’t pay any attention to us and just looked at, ‘Oh, [Alexa] sells the most merch, Ronda’s hot right now, put ’em together.’ And that was as much thought as he put into it.”

On learning from Bliss: “It definitely made me into a much better wrestler and much more diverse in the ring, and not just leaning on athleticism and spots and stuff… she was also suffering from different kinds of injuries and things like that. I’m used to working with people that — they’re supposed to withstand me actually trying to hurt them with my bare hands. And then I’m in there with somebody, like, okay, I have to make this physical and believable, but also like, take care of her. So that was something completely new, and I learned a whole lot from that.”