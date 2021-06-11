Ronda Rousey Reportedly Films With Paul Heyman & D-Von Dudley For ESPN+ Series

Ronda Rousey’s ESPN+ series is reportedly set to feature Paul Heyman and D-Von Dudley for an episode about Philadelphia’s extreme wrestling history. PWInsider reports that Rousey filmed in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena, previously known as the ECW Arena. Rousey filmed content with both Heyman and Dudley discussing Philadelphia’s history with wrestling.

According to the site, the filming inside the 2300 Arena included a ring from The Monster Factor and several “weapons” as set decoration. Rousey has been filming the content for her part in Peyton’s Places, ESPN+’s series hosted by Peyton Manning. The series was originally set to be a football documentary series but was expanded in December to feature other sports as well. Rousey, Olympian Abby Wambach, baseball’s David Ortiz, and Eli Manning will all be hosting episodes. There’s no word on when the series will air.