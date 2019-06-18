wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey & Fellow MMA Horsewomen at Tonight’s Smackdown (Video)
– The Four Horsewomen of MMA are at tonight’s Smackdown, fueling speculation of an on-air angle at the show. As shared by Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, Marina Shafir posted the following video clips to her Instagram story, featuring Ronda Rousey, herself and her fellow NXT stars Jessamyn Duke and Shayna Baszler at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California where Smackdown and 205 Live will air from tonight.
Rousey has been off of WWE television since WrestleMania, where she lost the Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in the main event. She confirmed in late April that she and her husband Travis Browne were trying to start a family, and said of her WWE future beyond that, “I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby, I could look down at this beautiful child and be like, ‘F*ck everything. I don’t care about anything else but this baby and you’ll never see me again.’ Or, I could be like my mom who — she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the U.S. Open six weeks after giving birth, which was unbelievable. I don’t think I’m gonna try and aspire to her level but I’m just saying, you never know.”
Four Horsewomen on #SDLive tonight?
This video from Marina Shafir seems to be teasing the possibility of that. pic.twitter.com/Jg3PDEluQR
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 18, 2019
