WWE News: Ronda Rousey Games With Xavier Woods, Mandy Rose Works Out, Bayley and Liv Morgan Play Rocket League

– Former RAW Women’s champion Ronda Rousey is the guest on UpUpDownDown’s ‘Superstar Savepoint’, where she and Xavier Woods show their geek cred by playing the all-time classic Super Nintendo beat-em-up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time. Check it out in the clip below.

– Mandy Rose posted a new video to Youtube in which she does an upper body and shoulder workout. You can see that video below.

– UUDD has also posted a video with Bayley and Liv Morgan playing Rocket League. The video seems to have an 80s theme as well, as you can see from the preview image. Check it out below.