– It appears Ronda Rousey is gearing up for a feud with Damage CTRL, indicating that the poor competition for the group in the women’s tag team division in a post on her Twitter. That later drew the ire of Bayley.

Rousey tweeted out yesterday, “Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here?”

Bayley later responded, “Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly.”

Ronda Rousey then replied earlier today, pointing out she was at the live event last night in Champaign, Illinois, watching Bayley lose to Becky Lynch. She stated, “Women wrestled for just 2 minutes of last Friday’s 2-hour show. You may be satiated living off the crumbs we’re thrown but I’m not. Btw I was there last night in good old Champaign, Illinois watching you get your ass beat – where your defending champs at?” You can view that exchange below.

