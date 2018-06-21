wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Gets A New Shirt, Seth Rollins Trains With The Bar, Zack Ryder Is Funko’s New Intern
June 21, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE Shop has a new shirt for Ronda Rousey that reads “Tap! Tap! Tap!” as well as a new series of desk lamps.
– In the latest video for his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel, Sheamus trained with Cesaro and Seth Rollins.
– Funko has posted a video of Zack Ryder working as an intern for their headquarters.
Introducing Funko's new intern, @WWE Superstar @ZackRyder! pic.twitter.com/Q2AP83jgmg
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) June 20, 2018