Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Gets A New Shirt, Seth Rollins Trains With The Bar, Zack Ryder Is Funko’s New Intern

June 21, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw ronda rousey 61818

– WWE Shop has a new shirt for Ronda Rousey that reads “Tap! Tap! Tap!” as well as a new series of desk lamps.

– In the latest video for his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel, Sheamus trained with Cesaro and Seth Rollins.

– Funko has posted a video of Zack Ryder working as an intern for their headquarters.

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, The Bar, Zack Ryder, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading