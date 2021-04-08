wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Gets New Tattoos (Video)
Ronda Rousey has shared new videos showing that she has received several new tattoos to commemorate her MMA career. The work started last year and the art was done by Chuey Quintanar at Deer’s Eye Studio in Santa Fe Springs, California.
She wrote on Instagram: “Getting work done by the legendary @chueyquintanar. How many seconds did it take to win my fights? It’s a crazy feat to see written out, don’t think I’ve ever relived and retold every one until that moment. Thank you @chueyquintanar and @deerseyestudio [folded hands emoji] @nodnbproductions”
Rousey and husband Travis Browne also got their wedding bands tattooed on their fingers at the same location.
