WWE News: Ronda Rousey Speaks on Hand Break at WrestleMania 35, NXT Referee Praises Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole, Theme Song for Super ShowDown

– WWE has released a new WWE 24 clip for the upcoming Ronda Rousey special. It’s slated to air this Friday after WWE Super ShowDown on the WWE Network. You can check out the behind-the-scenes clip below.

Ronda Rousey stated the following on the moment where she broke her hand in the WrestleMania 35 main event in April, “I was punching Becky in the corner, and I just so happened to catch her elbow with a pinky, and it was like bloop. I was like, ‘Well, that’s broken.’ I went all out. I just charged in the whole time, saying, ‘You b****!'”

– NXT referee Drake Wuertz shared a tweet and photo this week on the Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano match from last weekend at NXT TakeOver: XXV. He noted that the current era of NXT is something special. You can check out his full tweet below. Also, Wuertz wrote, “Definitely one I’ll remember for a long time. This era of @WWENXT is something special.” You can check out his full tweet below.

– The official theme song for this week’s WWE Super ShowDown 2019 event is Godsmack’s “When Legends Rise.” The event is set for Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.