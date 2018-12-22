Ronda Rousey On Helping Asuka At WWE TLC & Her In-Ring Chemistry With Nia Jax

Ronda Rousey shared a Q&A interview from her YouTube channel (transcript via Wrestling Inc) and spoke about helping Asuka at TLC, her chemistry with Nia Jax, and more…

On where her feud with Nia Jax stands right now: “I haven’t seen Nia since TLC. I know that she had a pretty rough day. [Laughs] I think she’s taking some time to heal. She had a title fight and it didn’t go that well, so she can take the time she wants. I consider the issue resolved. I don’t know if she does. Until she messes with me, I don’t have a problem with her anymore.”

On why she likes Nia Jax as an opponent: “Nia is a unique opponent in that she’s much stronger than I am. But being that I come from Judo and it’s all about maximum efficiency and all about the minimum effort, neutral welfare, and being able to overcome size disadvantages and to use an opponent’s momentum against them. I think I’d create a really interesting match-up where all of that power that she has I can use against her and to my advantage. I can actually use all the power that she has to make myself capable of doing more things I wouldn’t be able to do with anybody else and that way I feel like Nia is a really great match-up for me. She makes me feel like I’m capable more with her than anybody else. There are certain things I can do with her that I wouldn’t be able to do with anybody else and so it’s always a great opportunity to get in the ring with her regardless of how I personally feel about her.”

On helping Asuka in her match against Charlotte and Becky at WWE TLC: “I have a lot of respect for Asuka and I’ve always have. I didn’t really want to rain on her parade at the Royal Rumble. I just wanted to come out and congratulate her and bring more eyes to her incredible moment. She didn’t seem too thrilled about that. At TLC, both Charlotte and Becky are a bunch of cheaters, they had it coming to them. I don’t have to explain my actions to anybody. I was completely justified by my actions. Payback is a b—- and Askua deserves to be champion more than either of them. She’s never had to cheat. She never had to walk out of a match because she was losing. She’s just the best and now she’s the champ.”