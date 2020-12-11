wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Hosting New Series For ESPN+
Ronda Rousey is set to host a new series on ESPN+. During today’s Disney Investor Day presentation, it was announced that the UFC alumna and WWE star-on-hiatus will host the new upcoming series for the ESPN streaming service.
No further details were announced for the planned series, which is part of Disney’s efforts to solidify its presence across markets when it comes to streaming. You can see the announcement tweet for the news below:
Peyton's Places is back – & growing! Produced with @NFLFilms, Season 2 is available now on ESPN+ & Season 3 is coming Fall 2021. Plus the show is expanding to tell the stories of other sports with series hosted by @davidortiz ⚾️, @AbbyWambach ⚽️, @RondaRousey 🥊 & @EliManning 🏈. pic.twitter.com/1abs2dlcD6
— Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020
