wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey Hosting New Series For ESPN+

December 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey WWE Emmy

Ronda Rousey is set to host a new series on ESPN+. During today’s Disney Investor Day presentation, it was announced that the UFC alumna and WWE star-on-hiatus will host the new upcoming series for the ESPN streaming service.

No further details were announced for the planned series, which is part of Disney’s efforts to solidify its presence across markets when it comes to streaming. You can see the announcement tweet for the news below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ESPN, Ronda Rousey, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading