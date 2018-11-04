Various News: Ronda Rousey Hypes Match With Becky Lynch, Ric Flair Meets Ice T, and Jim Ross Set to Answer Questions With Jerry Lawler in Cleveland Next Month

– WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released a new Instagram post hyping her upcoming match against Becky Lynch. The two WWE women’s champions will face each other at Survivor Series later this month. You can check out the image Rousey posted below.

– Rapper Ice T shared a photo of him meeting with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. You can check out the tweet and photo he posted below.

I finally got to meet one of my real Idols growing up! The one and only @RicFlairNatrBoy Truly one of the flyest MFs on Earth 🌍 This man can talk shit like no one else! RESPECT 🤛🏽🤛🏽🤛🏽🤛🏽💥 pic.twitter.com/KPPZ5LZruj — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 4, 2018

– WWE Hall of Famer posted a tweet on an upcoming live event featuring him and Jerry Lawler where they will share stories on the business and answer questions from fans in Cleveland, Ohio next month. The event will be held on Saturday, December 8.