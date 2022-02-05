wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey in Action After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air (Pics)

February 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– After last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Ronda Rousey returned to the ring in a post-show dark match. She teamed up with Naomi against Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Based on fan accounts of the matchup, Rousey won the match after submitting Natalya with armbar after about 90 seconds. Naomi and Charlotte are said to have not even entered the match at all.

Earlier in the night, Ronda Rousey picked Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania 38 opponent. Also following the FOX Network broadcast, Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders faced The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre won the match for his team after pinning Jey Uso.

You can view some photos of the dark matches from last night’s event that were posted on Twitter below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading