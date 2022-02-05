wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey in Action After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air (Pics)
– After last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Ronda Rousey returned to the ring in a post-show dark match. She teamed up with Naomi against Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
Based on fan accounts of the matchup, Rousey won the match after submitting Natalya with armbar after about 90 seconds. Naomi and Charlotte are said to have not even entered the match at all.
Earlier in the night, Ronda Rousey picked Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania 38 opponent. Also following the FOX Network broadcast, Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders faced The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre won the match for his team after pinning Jey Uso.
You can view some photos of the dark matches from last night’s event that were posted on Twitter below.
Rousey tape out Natalya very quick to win the tag match. Neither Naomi or Charlotte ever tagged in. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/60Z2VKRrtV
— Sean Thurmond (@seanthurmond) February 5, 2022
Dark match after #SmackDown 👀#WWE pic.twitter.com/s7ejB3KQKv
— Michelle🤠 (@FabulousBoss_) February 5, 2022
post show dark match 1: naomi and ronda vs charlotte and natalya. charlotte and naomi never even entered. rousey applied the erm bar for a quick tap mount in 90 seconds 😂😂 #smackdown pic.twitter.com/4bTZM0nmsI
— K. Huntington (@k_huntington) February 5, 2022
post show dark match 2: bloodline vs viking raiders and drew. drew pinned jey uso for the win after a claymore. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cNaR4cTLup
— K. Huntington (@k_huntington) February 5, 2022
Dark match of the Bloodline vs Drew & the Viking Raiders #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cMz2dmJCbd
— señor awkwardo (@awkward_vegas) February 5, 2022
