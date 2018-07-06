Various News: Ronda Rousey Inducted Into UFC Hall of Fame, Tommy Dreamer Has had Enough of Eddie Edwards, Homicide & Hernandez Return on Impact

– Ronda Rousey became the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last night. Natalya congratulated her…

I’m so incredibly proud of you @RondaRousey on your #UFCHoF induction tonight! I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more. You are proof that everything you put your heart and soul into, turns to gold.

🥋♥️🤼‍♀️

“Because of you, I am the first woman standing up here accepting this incredible honor. May I be the first of many. I look around and think, together we built this. This division. This sport. This revolution. Together, we have redefined what it means to be strong, to be sexy. We have changed what it means to fight like a girl.”

– On last night’s Impact Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer responded to Eddie Edwards’ attack, which set up a House or Hardcore match for Slammiversary…



— On last night’s Impact Wrestling, Homicide & Hernandez made their return, aligning with King, and laying out Konnan, Santana, & Ortiz…

