Ronda Rousey Is Jealous of Roman Reigns Having Paul Heyman as His Advocate

– During a recent gaming livestream, Ronda Rousey answered various fan questions, including one asking if she’d ever want Paul Heyman on her side of the ring (via WrestlingInc.com). Rousey answered on wanting to work with Paul Heyman, “Definitely, without a doubt, without hesitation.”

Rousey was also asked about what she thinks about Roman Reigns. She answered, “I think he’s great. I’m very jealous he has Paul Heyman as his advocate.”

You can check out that video below.