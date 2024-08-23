Ronda Rousey Issues Apology For Sharing Sandy Hook Conspiracy Video 11 Years Ago

Ronda Rousey has issued an apology for sharing a conspiracy video about the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings eleven years ago. The shooting claimed the lives of twenty children in December 2012. A month later, Rousey shared a video that falsely claimed it was a hoax. The catalyst for the apology appears to be Rousey’s doomed AMA on Reddit, where every question to her was about her Sandy Hook beliefs. She did not answer a single one. In a post on Twitter, she made a statement to apologize.

She wrote: “I can’t say how many times l’ve redrafted this apology over the last 11 years. How many times I’ve convinced myself it wasn’t the right time or that l’d be causing even more damage by giving it. But eleven years ago I made the single most regrettable decision of my life. I watched a Sandy Hook conspiracy video and reposted it on twitter. I didn’t even believe it, but was so horrified at the truth that I was grasping for an alternative fiction to cling to instead. I quickly realized my mistake and took it down, but the damage was done.

By some miracle it seemingly slipped under the media’s radar, I was never asked about it so I never spoke of it again, afraid that calling attention to it would have the opposite of the intended effect – it could increase the views of those conspiracy videos, and selfishly, inform even more people was ignorant, self absorbed, and tone deaf enough to share one in the first place.

I drafted a thousandth apology to include in my last memoir, but my publisher begged me to take it out, saying it would overshadow everything else and do more harm than good.

So l convinced myself that apologizing would just reopen the wound for no other reason than me selfishly trying to make myself feel better, that I would hurt those suffering even more and possibly lead more people down the black hole of conspiracy bullshit by it being brought up again just so l could try to shake the label of being a “Sandy Hook truther”. But honestly I deserve to be hated, labeled, detested, resented and worse for it. I deserve to lose out on every opportunity, I should have been canceled, I would have deserved it. I still do.

I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul I am so so sorry for the hurt I caused. I can’t even begin to imagine the pain you’ve endured and words cannot describe how thoroughly remorseful and ashamed I am of myself for contributing to it. I’ve regretted it every day of my life since and will continue to do so until the day I die.

And to anyone else that’s fallen down the black hole of bullshit. It doesn’t make you edgy, or an independent thinker, you’re not doing your due diligence entertaining every possibility by digesting these conspiracies. They will only make you feel powerless, afraid, miserable and isolated. You’re doing nothing but hurting others and yourself.

Regardless of how many bridges you’ve burned over it, stop digging yourself a deeper hole, don’t get wrapped up in the sunk cost fallacy, no matter how long you’ve gone down the wrong road, you should still turn back.”