Ronda Rousey Wanted To Bash John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard In Her Book

As previously reported, Ronda Rousey burned her bridge with WWE by taking shots at the company as well as former Chairman Vince McMahon. A lot of her comments come from her new book, Our Fight, which arrives next month. In an interview with Never Before Told (via Fightful), Rousey said she wanted to take shots at John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard in the book too, but ran out of space.

She said: “The only thing that really held me back was the number of words I was allowed to have in this book. We were contractually held to 90,000 words, and I was going to talk so much more shit, especially about John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard. I understand, we had to streamline everything and now take a detour on the ‘fuck these old bastards’ path. There was a lot more to it, but I had to get down to the meat and potatoes.”