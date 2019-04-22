wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Appearing on The Late Show Next Week, Mick Foley Jokes About Viking Raiders’ Name Change
– Ronda Rousey is set to make her first TV appearance since WrestleMania 35 next week. Rousey will be appearing on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show promoting Mortal Kombat 11.
Rousey voices Sonya Blade in the game, which is set to release tomorrow. Rousey posted:
Whoops guess I’m on @colbertlateshow next Monday!! 😂 you should watch tonight anyway though just cause @StephenAtHome is awesome 😉
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 23, 2019
– Mick Foley took to Twitter to joke about the Viking Experience undergoing another name change to the Viking Raiders, posting:
With the #VikingExperience no longer being used, promoters can book me and you as PARROW…FOLEY…the #NewVikingExperience
I manage, you wrestle. T-shirts FLY off the merch table! https://t.co/1R8yRGNgUF
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 22, 2019
