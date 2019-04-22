wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Appearing on The Late Show Next Week, Mick Foley Jokes About Viking Raiders’ Name Change

April 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey Raw 11-5-18, WrestleMania 35

– Ronda Rousey is set to make her first TV appearance since WrestleMania 35 next week. Rousey will be appearing on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show promoting Mortal Kombat 11.

Rousey voices Sonya Blade in the game, which is set to release tomorrow. Rousey posted:

– Mick Foley took to Twitter to joke about the Viking Experience undergoing another name change to the Viking Raiders, posting:

