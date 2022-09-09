Ronda Rousey Likes That She Has More Of a Say In Her Character

Ronda Rousey has been given more and more of a say in her character as her experience in WWE has progressed, and she discussed the matter recently. Rousey weighed in on the topic during one of her recent gaming streams, chuckling a bit when she was asked about being more involved in her character’s creative direction.

“Well, yeah,” she said regarding having more of a say in her character (per Fightful). “It’s cool. I feel like the more experience I get, the more they trust me with being able to take ownership of things. I do feel like more of a team than ever. My input matters more than it ever has, which is great.”

Rousey is currently involved in a storyline involving WWE on-screen official Adam Pearce.