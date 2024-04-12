Ronda Rousey Says Logan Paul Is ‘Good On The Mic’, Wishes WWE Gave Her As Much Time To Rehearse

In an interview with Steve-O’s Wild Ride (via Fightful), Ronda Rousey said that she wished she had the amount of time to rehearse before her matches that Logan Paul gets before his. She did, however, praise Paul’s promo ability and ‘fantastic performances.’

She said: “He’s great on the mic. He does a great job on the mic. I wish I was allowed the time to rehearse that he gets. It’s not evenly spread. He’s like their next big star. They are rolling out the red carpet. It goes to show that if you give people the time to rehearse and the resources, you can do amazing things. It’s frustrating that everybody doesn’t get that treatment. My first match with them was incredible because we had six weeks to rehearse, all the best minds in the business coming and putting in their two cents and it was an instant classic. Then, they never did it again. I was like, ‘Why isn’t this the model?’ They’re doing that with Logan Paul and he’s having these fantastic performances. Look what you guys can do when you actually put organization and effort into things. It blows my mind that this billion-dollar company is succeeding in spite itself in so many ways.“