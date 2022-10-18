Ronda Rousey Thinks Logan Paul Should Beat Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel

Ronda Rousey has an idea for how Logan Paul could beat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, and she explained her reasoning on her latest YouTube stream. Logan is set to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the PPV and Rousey discussed why she thinks Paul should go over in the match. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On her idea for Paul beating Reigns: “I’m going to say this in the best way possible. What they need to do with Logan Paul is make sure he loves this and has an absolutely amazing time and wants to make this his home. Showing up and getting his ass kicked by Bray Wyatt might be what a lot of people want to see but it I don’t think it makes sense. Honestly, you know what, If I was booking it, I would have Logan Paul beat Roman Reigns. I would. For whatever plethora of reasons, he’s one of the biggest draws right now. You want to be able to put him over. You want to legitimize him. Roman Reigns doesn’t have anybody to feud with right now. That would give Roman Reigns something to do and would actually elevate Roman Reigns to be in a back-and-forth with Logan Paul. You know when the Bloodline starts ganging up on him, if he’s having a great enough time, he’s going to call his brother in, even the odds, and you can have both of them.

“If I was booking it, I would make sure Logan Paul is having such a great time that his brother wants to join him too. You have to put over the new guys. You have to. If I was booking it, Logan Paul looks great, Roman Reigns starts to cheat, the Bloodline gets involved and Jake Paul comes out to even the odds and Logan Paul goes over. It would get people all pissed off, it would get both the Paul brothers involved, it would get them heel. You have to get them heel as quickly as possible because that’s what they are great at. That’s how I would book it. Then I would make them tag champs. I would take all the gold from Bloodline and give it to the Paul brothers, then the Bloodline fights to get it back and build to Mania.”

On what her goal would be for the feud: “My goals would be to make sure the Paul brothers have a great f**king time, you put them over hardcore and make it so they want to make this their home. They’re going to making less money doing this than those boxing fights. The only way you’re going to be doing something making less money with your time is because you love it more. They have to basically court them.”