Ronda Rousey Is Now the Longest-Reigning Raw Women’s Champion

– Ronda Rousey has broken the record for the longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion to date. As Fightful notes, Rousey has surpassed Alexa Bliss’ title reign with a total of 224 days as champion. That makes Rousey the longest-reigning champion to date.

To be fair, the title has only been in existence since WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Bliss’ reign ran from August 28th, 2017 to April 8th, 2018 at WrestleMania. Rousey won the title at SummerSlam, defeating Bliss (who regained the title at Money in the Bank) and has held the title since.