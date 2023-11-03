wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir To Face Athena & Billie Starkz At Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal
Ronda Rousey is teaming with Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz at Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal. Wrestling REVOLVER announced on Thursday that Rousey and Shafir will team up to face the ROH Women’s World Champion and her minion at the November 16th show in Los Angeles, California.
Also announced for the show was a match between Mike Bailey and Bryan Keith. Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal will air live on FITE+.
[BREAKING]
*MAIN EVENT*
Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir
🆚
Athena & Billie Starkz!
Signed for 11/16 #RevolverUNREAL
Los Angeles, CA
LIVE on @FiteTV+
(ALL TICKET SALE PROFITS DONATED TO LAHAINA WILDFIRE RELIEF.) pic.twitter.com/FHoKYqpn3J
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) November 3, 2023
[BREAKING]
Signed for 11/16 #RevolverUNREAL
Los Angeles, CA
LIVE on @FiteTV+
*STRONG STYLE SHOWDOWN*
Speedball Mike Bailey Vs. Bryan Keith!
(ALL TICKET SALE PROFITS DONATED TO LAHAINA WILDFIRE RELIEF.) pic.twitter.com/r1w8m79pzQ
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) November 3, 2023
