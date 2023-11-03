wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir To Face Athena & Billie Starkz At Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal

November 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Revolver Unreal Image Credit: Wrestling Revolver

Ronda Rousey is teaming with Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz at Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal. Wrestling REVOLVER announced on Thursday that Rousey and Shafir will team up to face the ROH Women’s World Champion and her minion at the November 16th show in Los Angeles, California.

Also announced for the show was a match between Mike Bailey and Bryan Keith. Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal will air live on FITE+.

