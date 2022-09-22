Ronda Rousey Says She ‘Missed Out’ On Enjoying Her Royal Rumble Win

Ronda Rousey won the women’s Royal Rumble this year, but she didn’t get to really enjoy the win and recently explained why. Rousey spoke with Daniel Cormier for a new video and she talked about how she was expecting to get booed because of how heavily she was booed when she exited WWE after WrestleMania 35. She noted that the reaction led to her pre-emptively blocking out the fan reaction so she could do her job.

“I was expecting that,” Rousey told Cormier. “I was expecting boos. And I was expecting — like, I came out with my guard up. And I think I kind of didn’t get to enjoy that moment because I was expecting it. Because that’s what I was got on the way out. And so when I came out and everyone’s like [cheers], I blocked them out and I didn’t let them in, and I just went in and did my job and got out. And I think I kind of missed out on really enjoying that moment because I was expecting the worst in people. And that’s that’s how the WWE Universe gets, you know?”

Rousey went on to face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania and lost, but beat Flair for the title at WrestleMania Backlash.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Daniel Cormier with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.