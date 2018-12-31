Various News: Ronda Rousey Misses Live Events She Was Advertised For, John Cena Plays With 80s Toys, Special Kenny’s Quest Episode of Being the Elite

– Ronda Rousey missed weekend WWE live events on the annual post-Christmas tour, despite being advertised. She worked Wednesday’s live event at Madison Square Garden and then worked Thursday’s live event in Columbus. Rousey also worked Friday’s Raw TV tapings in Detroit, before missing the weekend events. [Credit: Wrestling Inc]

– Here is a special Kenny’s Quest episode of Being the Elite…

– IGN posted this video of John Cena and other stars of the new Bumblebee movie discussing popular toys from the 1980s….